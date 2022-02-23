Listen to Röyksopp’s euphoric new track ‘This Time, This Place’

Röyksopp have shared their latest single ‘This Time, This Place’ – you can hear the duo’s new track below.

The song, which features the vocals of film director and conceptualist Beki Mari, is part of the Norwegian pair’s “prodigious conceptual project” ‘Profound Mysteries’.

Röyksopp previously said “goodbye to the traditional album format” following the release of their fifth LP ‘The Inevitable End’ in 2014, but vowed to continue making music together.

‘This Time, This Place’ is the latest track to be lifted from the duo’s ‘Profound Mysteries’, and you can hear the song in the below Jonathan Zawada-directed visualiser.

“I could only describe working with Röyksopp as an out of body experience,” Mari said in a statement about ‘This Time, This Place’. “My mind already had the trails of their music burnt-in; little pathways back to very specific memories and so being asked to sing for them filled me with an inimitable feeling.

“In Norway, in their studio, my voice spanned octaves I didn’t know I had; which was especially interesting as I was still learning how to fly. Working with Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland was a divine blessing, something I shan’t ever forget.”

A short film, titled The Conversation, by the award-winning Danish director Martin De Thurah has also been released, and you can see that above.

You can access Röyksopp’s audio-visual project ‘Profound Mysteries’ here.

A physical release of ‘Profound Mysteries’ will arrive on April 29, with pre-order available here.