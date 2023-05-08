NewsMusic News

Rubber Ducky Records launches fundraiser after canal boat sinks

A fundraiser has been launched after the destruction of the boat and the loss of nearly 1000 records and equipment

By Anagricel Duran
A vinyl record on a record player at Infinity Records in Massapequa Park, New York on Sept. 23, 2021. Credit: Alejandra Villa Loraca / GETTY
A vinyl record on a record player at Infinity Records in Massapequa Park, New York on Sept. 23, 2021. Credit: Alejandra Villa Loraca / GETTY

Rubber Ducky Records, the independent record store that was situated in a canal boat, has sunk.

According to founder Myles Greenwood, the unique shop’s propeller got caught on a rug or mattress which broke the stern gland ultimately sinking the boat. Greenwood was on a mission to relocate to Manchester ahead of Record Store Day 2023.

“Managed to save 3/4 boxes of records but the rest of stock & equipment was submerged. I decided not to go down with the ship but the damage is pretty bad so I don’t know when I’ll be up and running again. But don’t worry I haven’t given up,” shared Greenwood in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

A fundraiser was created as a way to help the record shop get back on the water. Rubber Ducky Records suffered a lot of damage and lost around 1000 records and equipment including turntables and amplifiers in the process. Their current goal is £15,000 to get the shop running again.

Greenwood spoke to Mixmag about the disaster: “I’m determined to turn the disaster into a positive. We got her back floating and with the kindness of friends and strangers pulled her by rope a few locks down the canal to safety,” he said.

Opening in October 2022, Rubber Ducky Records had gained a loyal following in North West England. The boat itself was bought from a London-based drag artist and required full renovation. Due to the shop’s success, Greenwood was able to leave his full time job at a special educational needs school in Halifax, West Yorkshire to take on the shop.

His plan was to relocate to Manchester city centre for the summer. The shop had a stall secured at The Pickle Factory’s new vinyl fair which takes place every first Saturday of each month. It is yet to be confirmed if this will still go ahead.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement