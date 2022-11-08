Rudimental announced for London’s South Facing Festival 2023

Rudimental have been announced for next summer’s South Facing Festival, where they will celebrate 10 years of their 2013 album ‘Home’.

The collective will play an open-air show at the London festival on Saturday, August 5 2023. Also announced today, David Rodigan & Outlook Orchestra will return to London for a show on August 6, with special guests including Maxi Priest, Eek-a-Mouse, Sister Nancy, Eva Lazarus and more.

The festival is held at the capital’s Crystal Palace Bowl, and debuted in 2021 with a line-up including Supergrass, The Streets, Sleaford Mods and Max Richter. 2022’s programme then saw London Grammar, Jungle, Richard Ashcroft and more head south of the river.

Rudimental join previously announced headliners for 2023 Noel Gallagher and Craig David, who play on July 28 and August 13, respectively.

Tickets for the Rudimental gig go on general sale on Friday (November 11) at 10am GMT and can be found here, while David Rodigan tickets can be found here.

Did you know our debut album HOME turns 10 next year? We want to celebrate it with you all by putting on a very special show on the 5th of August at Crystal Palace Bowl. Expect all the Rudi classics, and some very special guests! Pre-sale link below! https://t.co/Ik2IkuhvDk pic.twitter.com/bjvcAwFHLG — Rudimental (@Rudimental) November 8, 2022

Rudimental released their debut album ‘Home’ in 2013, which included the singles ‘Spoons’, ‘Feel the Love’, ‘Not Giving In’, ‘Waiting All Night’, ‘Right Here’, ‘Free’, ‘Powerless’, and ‘Give You Up’.

The album features guests like John Newman, Becky Hill and Emeli Sandé and was subsequently nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.

In other news, Rudimental will be releasing their new single ‘Break My Heart’ this Friday.

Elsewhere, Kaiser Chiefs shared their new single ‘How 2 Dance’ earlier this month, which was produced by former Rudimental member Amir Amor. The track is the first taste of the Leeds five-piece’s next LP, which will be the follow-up to July 2019’s ‘Duck’.

Speaking to NME, frontman Ricky Wilson said: “Amir’s just reminded us that all you have to do is just say what you see: it’s very simple. All you do is make music that makes you happy. We’re doing that again.”