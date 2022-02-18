Rudy Giuliani lays into Eminem for taking the knee during Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rudy Giuliani has heavily criticised Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this week.

The rapper’s symbolic move held much significance in the NFL, after it was used as a means of protest by former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality in the US.

The quarterback began kneeling during the US national anthem in the 2016 season, sparking a divided reaction from fans and politicians, including Donald Trump. Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 and has not played in the NFL since.

Now, Giuliani, who was part of Trump’s personal legal team, has waded into the debate.

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee,” he told New York radio station 77WABC. “Why doesn’t he go to another country? Go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?”

He added: “The simple reality is that the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter.”

Giuliani also mocked Snoop Dogg and referred to him as “Snoop ‘Kill the Police Doggy’ Dogg”, in reference to the rapper’s ‘Police’ lyrics: “Take your guns that you using to shoot each other / And start shooting these bitch-ass motherfucking police.”

This comes after the NFL denied reports that it attempted to stop Eminem from taking a knee.

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said (via Sky Sports).

Elsewhere, it was recently reported that The Masked Singer judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked offstage after it was revealed that Giuliani was taking part in the US version of the show.

Giuliani was reportedly unmasked during the taping of the first episode of The Masked Singer‘s seventh season, with Thicke and Jeong leaving the stage in protest.

Despite that, the episode featuring Giuliani is set to air in March.