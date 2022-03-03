RÜFÜS DU SOL announce massive summer show at London’s Gunnersby Park

RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced they’ll be performing a massive show at London’s Gunnersby Park this summer.

The Australian electronic trio, who put out their last album ‘Surrender’ in October last year, will top the bill of Festival Republic show which takes place on August 20.

“London we’re playing outdoors this August with a stacked lineup for our only UK show this year. Gonna be a special day of music,” the band wrote, announcing the show on Instagram.

Support on the day will come from Jon Hopkins, Flight Facilities, Bakar, Georgia, and Joplyn.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (March 4) at 9am – purchase them here.

RÜFÜS DU SOL will head out on a national tour later this year in celebration of their latest album ‘Surrender’.

The tour will see the electronic outfit head to most capital cities across November and December next year.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2022 ‘Surrender’ tour dates:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 26 – Brisbane, Brisbane Showgrounds

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Sydney, The Domain

Saturday 10 – Adelaide, Ellis Park/Tampawardli

Thursday 15 – Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Saturday 17 – Perth, Langley Park

In a three-star review of ‘Surrender’, NME‘s Cat Woods wrote: “This is an album made for a huge, outdoor stage under the fireworks, lasers and miles of starry sky in every direction.”

Prior to the release of ‘Surrender’, RÜFÜS DU SOL unveiled their first live album, ‘Live From Joshua Tree’, which saw them perform in the barren desert plains of Joshua Tree, California.

The album was accompanied by a concert film of the same name, which the band held exclusive premiere screenings for in an effort to raise money for the bushfire crisis that ravaged Australia in early 2020.