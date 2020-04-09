Rufus Wainwright has announced a new set of UK tour dates for October and November.

The singer/songwriter will release his next solo album ‘Unfollow The Rules’ on July 10. The release has been pushed back from its originally scheduled date, April 24, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Wainwright will head to the UK later this year in support of ‘Unfollow The Rules’ for a tour in which he’ll play live with a brand new backing band.

LA musician Brian Green (John Legend, Michael Bublé, Pomplamoose) will be music director and on guitar, Rachel Eckroth is on keyboard and backing vocals, Jacob Mann will play keyboard, piano and backing vocals, Kyle Crane is on drums, and Sam Wilkes will play bass and provide backing vocals.

‘I am excited to tour the UK in the late fall with my new band, performing the songs from my upcoming album release,” Wainwright said in a statement. “I consider ‘Unfollow the Rules’ my first fully mature album; it is like a bookend to the beginning of my career.

“For me, thinking about this tour is like a light at the end of this dark tunnel that we are all in together. It gives me hope and confidence that we will rise above this collectively. And while it might seem that we are not moving forward swiftly in this dark long tunnel, I know that we will reach the light again and be able to be together and listen to and play music together.

“I cannot wait to be part of that moment for my fans and share this music live with them.”

You can see Wainwright’s upcoming UK dates below.

October

Tuesday 13 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Wednesday 14 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Friday 16 – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

Saturday 17 – Liverpool, Olympia

Sunday 18 – Cambridge, The Corn Exchange

Tuesday 20 – Southend-On-Sea, Leas Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 21 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Friday 23 – Sheffield, City Hall

Saturday 24 – Gateshead, The Sage

Sunday 25 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Tuesday 27 – York, Barbican

Wednesday 28 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Friday 30 – Exeter, The Great Hall

Saturday 31 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

November

Monday 2 – London, The London Palladium

Tuesday 3 – London, The London Palladium

Later tonight (April 9), Wainwright will be the first guest on the Royal Albert Hall’s special ‘RAHome’ virtual sessions. The series will see artists performing from their homes to keep “the venue’s spirit alive during its closure”.