Rufus Wainwright debuts timely new single ‘Alone Time’

Rufus Wainwright has released the latest single from his forthcoming new album ‘Unfollow The Rules’, the well-titled ‘Alone Time’.

It’s the last track on the record, his first since 2016’s adaptation of Shakespeare sonnets ‘Take All My Loves’. Initially due to be released today (April 24), the record is out on July 10 after a coronavirus-enforced delay.

You can hear the track, and watch an animated video below.

Advertisement

He describes the release as “An old school record that attempts to take the listener on a rich journey through the myriad of experiences of this thing we call ‘life.’ It is my belief that with everyone and everything, ultimately, all conclusions are about solitude and the acceptance of that fact, and that often this is a very beautiful realization.”

He added: “But today, in these dark times, I’m thinking a lot about the thousands of people who, due to COVID-19, are forced to experience intense isolation at the end of their days in order to save others, and the incredible fear that that must entail. This track is humbly dedicated to them; it is a wish of hope and a prayer for grace that they feel some sense of joy and comfort in knowing they are performing such an incredible act of sacrifice for humanity.”

Wainwright has also announced a Winter tour that will hit the UK, restrictions permitting, in October and November.

The musician has been streaming live performances on Instagram daily throughout lockdown, and will play ‘Alone Time’ today at 6pm BST.

Advertisement

He also opened the Royal Albert Hall’s ‘Royal Albert Home’ gig series earlier this month, and yesterday (April 23) performed as part of ‘Stonewall Gives Back’, a benefit concert in support of LGBTQ nightlife industry workers wich also featured Cyndi Lauper and Troye Sivan.