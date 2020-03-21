Rufus Wainwright has become the latest musician to take part in the Global Citizen and World Health Organisation’s ‘Together at Home’ virtual concert series.

Wainwright will take part in the event this evening (March 21) at 5pm UK time on his Instagram Live.

Speaking about the event, Wainwright said: “Now it is more important than ever for humanity to come together and realise that we are all one. This is a worldwide issue.

“Luckily we are not at war with each other, but we are at war with a virus and therefore can rise above our differences and fight this together. We are all in this together, and the ‘Together At Home’ provide resources and awareness for this fight – that is what I sing for.”

The ‘Together At Home’ “virtual activation” series aims to “unite humanity at a time when many feel isolated at home,” a description on its website reads.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues, the series also aims to “leverage social media to bring musical performances into the homes of fans around the world, connecting and inspiring Global Citizens to stand together to beat coronavirus.”

Last month (February 27), Wainwright announced his return with the release of a new single, ‘Damsel In Distress’.

Taken from his upcoming new album, ‘Unfollow The Rules’, the song was inspired by Joni Mitchell after Wainwright met her with his husband.

Speaking about new single, Wainwright said: “[it] is a homage to Joni Mitchell in some ways, particularly the structure. My husband and I now live in Laurel Canyon. I wasn’t that familiar with Joni’s music but Jörn became obsessed and took me on a journey into her music.

“We ended up hanging out with her and I get now why she’s one of the greats. So it’s part Laurel Canyon, part a song about a personal relationship that I’m trying to come to terms with, but mostly my Mitchell virginity being broken.”

The new album, Wainwright’s ninth, will be released on April 24 via BMG.