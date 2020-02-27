Rufus Wainwright announces new album ‘Unfollow The Rules’ and shares ‘Damsel In Distress’

Rufus Wainwright has announced his brand new solo album ‘Unfollow The Rules’ — listen to his new single ‘Damsel In Distress’ below.

The record will be Wainwright’s first pop album since 2012’s ‘Out of the Game’, and it’s set to be released on April 24.

Speaking about ‘Unfollow The Rules’, Wainwright said that he would like the album “to symbolise a coming together of all the aspects of my life which have made me a seasoned artist”.

“My aim is to emulate the greats of yore whose second acts produced their finest work – Leonard Cohen when he made ‘The Future’, when Sinatra became Sinatra in his 40s, when Paul Simon put out ‘Graceland’,” Wainwright said. “Pop music isn’t always about your waistline. Many songwriters improve with age. I’m flying the flag for staying alive!”

Wainwright has previewed the album today (February 27) by releasing the Josh Shaffner-created video for ‘Damsel In Distress’, which you can see below.

“’Damsel In Distress’ is an homage to Joni Mitchell in some ways, particularly the structure” Wainwright explained. “My husband and I now live in Laurel Canyon. I wasn’t that familiar with Joni’s music but Jörn became obsessed and took me on a journey into her music. We ended up hanging out with her and I get now why she’s one of the greats.

“So it’s part Laurel Canyon, part a song about a personal relationship that I’m trying to come to terms with, but mostly my Mitchell virginity being broken.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Unfollow The Rules’ below.

ACT I

Trouble in Paradise Damsel in Distress Unfollow The Rules You Ain’t Big

ACT II

Romantical Man Peaceful Afternoon Only The People That Love This One’s For The Ladies (That Lunge)

ACT III

My Little You Early Morning Madness Hatred Alone Time

Wainwright will play a pair of special intimate shows at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on April 27 to celebrate the release of ‘Unfollow The Rules’. A full UK tour is set to be announced soon.