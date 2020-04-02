Rufus Wainwright has announced that he’s had to postpone the release of his upcoming 10th studio album ‘Unfollow The Rules’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the singer-songwriter explained to fans that “physical product is extremely important” to him and revealed that the CD and vinyl versions of the album are currently “stuck in the warehouse as they had to shut down.” The album was originally scheduled for an April 24 release.

“I hope everyone is doing well in these difficult and very existential times,” he began his post. “After a lot of thought and discussion, I am sorry to inform you all that the release date for my upcoming album ‘Unfollow the Rules’ is being postponed to July 10.”

Advertisement

“I am incredibly proud of this album,” he continued, “and the way I want you to experience it ideally is listening to it from front to back in the comfort of your living room, reading the lyrics, and looking at the booklet that I carefully designed.”

See the post below:

Touching upon the coronavirus and its impact on society, he added: “I hope we take some lessons from what is happening at the moment with us into the future, to be better prepared, to decrease the speed with which we lead our lives and to increase the way we care for each other and the environment. We are all in this together!”

Wainwright said that although ‘Unfollow The Rules’ will no longer arrive on April 24 he is releasing a new single from the album on that date.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Lemon Twigs have pushed back the release of their third album ‘Songs For The General Public’ to August 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario wrote that they would begin work on an additional record “to try and make it up” to fans. The album was originally scheduled for a May 1 release.