Rufus Wainwright to perform new album via livestream this Saturday

Rufus Wainwright will perform his upcoming album in its entirety at a livestream concert this Saturday (June 27). Wainwright’s performance of ‘Unfollow The Rules’ will commence at 7pm BST on All Arts’ Facebook page.

Wainwright has dubbed the performance ‘The Paramour Session’, named for Los Angeles’ Paramour Ballroom where it will take place.

“The Paramour Session will show a completely different side of ‘Unfollow the Rules’,” Wainwright said in a press statement.

“Acoustic, stripped back, sparser, but in a Rufus Wainwrightian sense of course.”

Wainwright will be accompanied by a live string section, guitar and piano. He revealed that the coronavirus pandemic forced him to pare back his usually dense instrumentation.

“I want my fans to have an opportunity to hear the music live when the album comes out. The only way we can do this responsibly during these times is with acoustic instruments, and fewer musicians in a large space, where everyone can be six feet or more apart, with a super small crew.”

‘Unfollow The Rules’ hits shelves and streaming services on July 10. It will feature previously released tracks ‘Alone Time’, ‘Peaceful Afternoon’, ‘Damsel In Distress’, ‘Trouble In Paradise’ and ’You Ain’t Big’.

In April, Wainwright announced a string of UK tour dates for October and November of this year.

“For me, thinking about this tour is like a light at the end of this dark tunnel that we are all in together,” he commented at the time.

Rufus Wainwright has taken part in a number of live-streams during the coronavirus pandemic, including the ‘Stonewall Gives Back!’ concert in April and the ‘Royal Albert Home’ series.