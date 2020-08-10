Rumer says Paul McCartney once cried due to the nerves of performing for Barack Obama

Rumer has revealed that she was once told that Paul McCartney cried due to the nerves of performing in The White House in front of then-President Barack Obama.

The ‘Seasons Of My Soul’ singer/songwriter was speaking in a new interview about the performance anxiety she felt before performing Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s ‘A House Is Not a Home’ for Obama back in 2012.

“I was so nervous, I went down to Glastonbury to do a hippy course beforehand,” Rumer told The Times. “I slept in a yurt, it rained and I woke up with a terrible cold, so by the time I got to Washington I couldn’t hear or smell. That room is very small, the audience is about 2ft away and I can only describe the experience as total fear.

“But I got through it, went to the back room, and Stevie Wonder was on. He made a mistake and had to start again, which was such a relief.”

Rumer then said that she “spoke to the guy from PBS and he told me that Paul McCartney had been so scared [to perform], he was crying.”

Rumer is set to release her new album ‘Nashville Tears: The Songs Of Hugh Prestwood’ on Friday (August 14).

In another recent interview, McCartney recalled how ELO’s Jeff Lynne managed to convince him to reconnect creatively with Ringo Starr on his 1997 solo album ‘Flaming Pie’.