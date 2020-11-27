Run DMC to release vinyl compilation in tribute to Jam Master Jay

Run DMC have announced a new vinyl compilation album, dedicated to the late Jam Master Jay.

The DJ, whose real name was Jason “Jay” Mizell, was fatally shot inside a recording studio in Queens, New York City on October 30, 2002. Mizell’s murder had remained unsolved for nearly two decades, but two men were charged over his death this year.

The new vinyl compilation, a collaboration with 12on12 entitled ’12on12 RUN DMC’, will come out on December 8, and features music that inspired the band and embodies their musical legacy.

Advertisement

Included on the compilation are tracks by Kraftwerk, Chic and Grandmaster Flash, alongside Aerosmith’s ‘Walk This Way’, which Run DMC famously covered themselves in 1986.

See the tracklisting and artwork for ’12on12 RUN DMC’ below.

Side A

01 Superrappin’ by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

02 Seven Minutes of Funk by The Whole Darn Family

Side B

Advertisement

03 Planet Rock by Afrika Bambaataa & Soul Sonic Force

04 Trans Europe Express by Kraftwerk

05 Walk This Way by Aerosmith

06 Rock Box by RUN DMC

Side C

07 Apache (Jump On It) by The Sugarhill Gang

08 Brand Nubian by Brand Nubian

09 Good Times by Chic

Side D

10 Love Is the Message by MFSB

11 The Look Of Love by Kenny G

12 You Bring Me Joy by Anita Baker

Back in August, Jam Master Jay’s family responded to the news that two men had been charged over his death.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Mizell’s son TJ wrote: “Upon hearing this news we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay.

“We realise that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope. In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this new brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter.”