Run The Jewels have joined forces with Royal Blood for a new version of ‘The Ground Below’.

The rap duo shared a brief snippet on Twitter last night (December 2), revealing that they’d revisited the ‘Run The Jewels 4’ track with help from the Brighton band (aka Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher).

Released tonight (December 3), the new take on the song is described as “a defiant, powerful and completely overhauled sequel”. You can listen to it below.

Advertisement

“Royal Jewels is the ultimate dream come true scenario,” explained Royal Blood. “It’s an alliance we wish long continues.”

RTJ’s El-P said: “We’re big fans of each other’s bands. A while back, we hung out and played each other songs we love – one of mine was Gang Of Four’s ‘Ether’, which I later sampled for the ground below.

“Mike and I thought it would be cool to get Royal Blood’s take on the ground below – we sent it off to them and they fucking killed it.”

The new collaboration comes after Run The Jewels debuted new track ‘No Save Point’ last month, which is taken from the soundtrack for new video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Meanwhile, Royal Blood are continuing to work on their third album after releasing its lead single ‘Trouble’s Coming’ in September.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Kerr explained: “There are a lot more additional elements and luxurious production. It’s also a self-produced record. I know it’s traditional for a producer to push and challenge, but we felt like we were having people in the way.

“We knew so clearly what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it. It felt like a very delicate direction. With rock music, it can very easily go wrong.”