Run The Jewels announce 10th anniversary tour of US residencies

Run The Jewels have announced a series of residencies in the United States to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album.

Killer Mike and El-P released their first joint album under the moniker, a self-titled effort, in June 2013. Three more albums – the following year’s ‘RTJ2’, 2017’s ‘RTJ3’ and a fourth LP from 2020 – have followed since.

Across September and October this year, the pair will take up four-night residencies in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The tour will begin with a quartet of shows at Manhattan’s Terminal 5, before heading to the Midwest for shows at Chicago’s Salt Shed.

Early October will then see the duo head to Mike’s hometown of Atlanta, before the residencies wrap up at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for four shows from October 11-14.

See the ‘RTJX’ tour dates below. Tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, March 31, and you can buy your tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2023

13 – New York, Terminal 5

14 – New York, Terminal 5

15 – New York, Terminal 5

16 – New York, Terminal 5

27 – Chicago, The Salt Shed

28 – Chicago, The Salt Shed

29 – Chicago, The Salt Shed

30 – Chicago, The Salt Shed

OCTOBER 2023

2 – Atlanta, The Eastern

3 – Atlanta, The Eastern

4 – Atlanta, The Eastern

5 – Atlanta, The Eastern

11 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

12 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

13 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

14 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

Last year, Run The Jewels shared a new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album. ‘RTJ Cu4tro‘ features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists, with El-P saying: “We are honoured and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen.”

Meanwhile, the band’s Killer Mike revealed earlier last year that Run the Jewels had begun work on their next album.

“I say this with a smile and a wink — me and [Run the Jewels’] El-P were in the studio together,” Mike said while speaking to Consequence. “We may have messed around and started ‘Run the Jewels 5’. So we’ll see what happens.”