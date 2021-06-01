Run The Jewels have shared details of a UK tour for 2022 – see dates below.

The rap duo comprising rapper Killer Mike and New York rapper/producer El-P will return next year for their first UK headline tour since 2017. It will be their first tour since they released their fourth album ‘RTJ4‘, which topped NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2020 list.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (June 4) at 9am here. The duo’s UK run is followed by their recently announced performance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, and comes amid a 2022 tour of North America in support of Rage Against The Machine.

Run The Jewels UK tour 2022:

JUNE

Thursday 2 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

Sunday 5 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Monday 6 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tuesday 7 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Friday 10 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels have had a busy 12 months following the release of ‘RTJ4’. Among their ventures was the launch of their own cannabis strain, a craft beer collaboration with thirteen independent breweries across the world and the establishment of a new RTJ kids clothing line.

They also released an original song and video, ‘No Save Point‘, for the video game Cyberpunk 2077, collaborated with Royal Blood for ‘The Ground Below’ remix, and appeared on a livestream performance featuring Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, and others.

In other news, Run The Jewels are set to headline Riot Festival’s 2021 edition, which takes place from September 16-19 at Chicago’s Douglass Park. Nine Inch Nails and the Smashing Pumpkins also top the bill.