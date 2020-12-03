Run The Jewels to debut collaboration with Royal Blood later today

Run The Jewels have teased their collaborative track with Royal Blood, which is set to arrive later today (December 3).

The rap duo shared a brief snippet on Twitter last night (December 2), which revealed their collaboration to be a remix of ‘The Ground Below’ – taken from ‘Run The Jewels 4‘.

In the brief snippet, Killer Mike‘s vocals now appear to be bolstered by a guitar line from Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr. As the clip comes to an end, Kerr’s vocals are also faintly visible in the background.

Advertisement

Responding on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Fuck yeah, this a collab I didn’t anticipate but two of my fav artists coming together.”

The latest effort from RTJ comes after they debuted new track ‘No Save Point‘ last month, taken from the soundtrack to new video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Meanwhile, Royal Blood are continuing to work on their third album, having released new single ‘Trouble’s Coming’ in September.

Teasing the record, they told NME earlier this year: “There are a lot more additional elements and luxurious production. It’s also a self-produced record. I know it’s traditional for a producer to push and challenge, but we felt like we were having people in the way. We knew so clearly what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it. It felt like a very delicate direction. With rock music, it can very easily go wrong.”

Advertisement

They added: “You want to make something scary and with one slip-up it becomes spooky, which is just awful. Or you want something romantic and then the next minute it’s just cheesy. Rock’s so extreme, it can highlight these things quickly. A producer would have either held us back or pushed us so far that it would have destroyed the DNA and fabric of the band. We had to do this on our own and for ourselves.”