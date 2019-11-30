Run the Jewels’ El-P gives update on “hard as fuck” ‘RTJ4’

Run the Jewels rapper/producer El-P has given fans an update on when they can expect to hear the duo’s next album, ‘RTJ4’.

It’s been three years since Killer Mike and El-P released their last studio album, ‘RTJ3’, which in a 5-star review NME called a “bar-raising collaboration from the most buzzed-over act in rap.” So it’s no surprise that fans are hungry for more from the energetically thought-provoking group.

El-P took to Twitter last night (November 29) to share a few details on their new album, and it looks like ‘RTJ4’, could be released at some point in the first half of 2020.

A fan asked the former Company Flow MC how far along his and Killer Mike’s new album was, because they needed “another fix.” El-P replied: “very far along but not mixed/done yet plus gotta clear samples and shit so prolly out earlyish next year realistically.”

He added: “the good news is it’s hard as fuck.”

He later shared more information about the upcoming album saying that it will feature “about 11 jams” and will be under 40 minutes in length. “hopefully that helps tide the curious over for a minute while we finish up. big thanks to everyone waiting,” he said.

Last month, Detroit rapper Danny Brown released new song ‘3 Tearz’, featuring Run The Jewels.

The track was produced by JPEGMAFIA. “Got to work with 4 legends,” the Baltimore rapper wrote on Twitter. “And I’m still in shook.”

Mike and El also feature on DJ Shadow’s album ‘Our Pathetic Age’, on a track called ‘Kings & Queens’.