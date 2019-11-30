Trending:

News Music News

Run the Jewels’ El-P gives update on “hard as fuck” ‘RTJ4’

It looks like it could be released at some point in the first half of 2020

Will Lavin
Run the Jewels | Killer Mike and El-P
El-P of Run The Jewels gives an update on RTJ4. CREDIT: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Run the Jewels rapper/producer El-P has given fans an update on when they can expect to hear the duo’s next album, ‘RTJ4’.

It’s been three years since Killer Mike and El-P released their last studio album, ‘RTJ3’, which in a 5-star review NME called a “bar-raising collaboration from the most buzzed-over act in rap.” So it’s no surprise that fans are hungry for more from the energetically thought-provoking group.

El-P took to Twitter last night (November 29) to share a few details on their new album, and it looks like ‘RTJ4’, could be released at some point in the first half of 2020.

Advertisement

A fan asked the former Company Flow MC how far along his and Killer Mike’s new album was, because they needed “another fix.” El-P replied: “very far along but not mixed/done yet plus gotta clear samples and shit so prolly out earlyish next year realistically.”

He added: “the good news is it’s hard as fuck.”

Advertisement

He later shared more information about the upcoming album saying that it will feature “about 11 jams” and will be under 40 minutes in length. “hopefully that helps tide the curious over for a minute while we finish up. big thanks to everyone waiting,” he said.

Last month, Detroit rapper Danny Brown released new song ‘3 Tearz’, featuring Run The Jewels.

Advertisement

The track was produced by JPEGMAFIA. “Got to work with 4 legends,” the Baltimore rapper wrote on Twitter. “And I’m still in shook.”

Mike and El also feature on DJ Shadow’s album ‘Our Pathetic Age’, on a track called ‘Kings & Queens’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Music News

Stormzy announces huge ‘Heavy is the Head’ world tour for 2020

Elizabeth Aubrey -
Stormzy will be touring the world in 2020
Read more
Features

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “It’s a miracle this album got made”

Andrew Trendell -
"I hate the idea of ‘indie’ or ‘rock’. Fuck that, I’m a songwriter."
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.