Killer Mike says he backs gun ownership for “all black people” in the US

Killer Mike from Run the Jewels has written a column advocating gun ownership for black citizens in the US.

In the opinion-ed piece, written for Colorlines, the rapper has called on black communities across America to support the second amendment.

In the article, he wrote: “My message to Black people across the country is the same today as it was a year ago: the only person you can count on to protect yourself and your family is you.”

Writing under his legal name Michael Render, he added: “God gave you the right to use whatever tools are available to defend your rights. Nothing – including gun ownership – should be discarded. I encourage gun ownership to my wife, my son and daughters, your sons and daughters and all Black people.

“…My main point here is that the notion of gun ownership among blacks as ‘radical’ is one that is advanced by people divorced from history and by people who benefit from Black people’s refusal to embrace all of our rights. Black people have always wrestled with how to protect themselves and their families. Today is no different.”

The article comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US earlier this week. Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis late on Monday evening (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Musicians including Janelle Monáe and Ice Cube have led calls for justice in the US following Floyd’s death.

On Twitter, Monáe wrote: “I’m tired of talking. We need action NOW. Fucking furious #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

While the officers involved have since lost their jobs, no criminal charges have yet been brought. The incident has resulted in widespread protests across Minneapolis.

Run The Jewels, comprised of El-P and Killer Mike, are set to release their fourth album on June 5 via BMG, having put out their previous three LPs through independent labels.

The duo previously shared the songs ‘Yankee and the Brave’ and ‘Ooh LA LA’ from their anticipated fourth album.