Run The Jewels launch new kids’ clothing range

Young fans of Run The Jewels can now wear the duo’s clothing merchandise.

Last week (March 5) the rap duo – comprising rapper Killer Mike and producer-rapper EL-P – launched a new clothing range designed specifically for kids.

The clothing line, which was made in collaboration with ABC Kidsware, features a RTJ Hand hoodie and a Cars long sleeve t-shirt as well as Vintage and Big Buick T-shirts. Items are currently only available to purchase in the US.

The duo announced the news on Twitter last week, writing: “We got something for our young Jewel Runners. #RunTheJewels X@ABC_Kidswear collection dropping this Friday at 11AM ET” alongside pictures of children modelling the new threads.

We got something for our young Jewel Runners..#RunTheJewels X @ABC_Kidswear collection dropping this Friday at 11AM ET pic.twitter.com/2YMrskz8gY — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, in other Run The Jewels news, Killer Mike was recently compelled to speak out after a shooting happened near one of his barbershops. The incident, in which no one was injured, happened at approximately 10.30pm on February 20 near the rapper’s SWAG Shop barbershop in South Fulton, Georgia.

Mike wrote in an Instagram post that he was in a recording booth at around 1am when he was told about stray bullets hitting his shop, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported was closed for renovations.

In his message Mike shared photos of damage caused to his shop and pressed that he was relieved no one was hurt – “property can be replaced”. However, he used the incident to again reiterate his stance against gun violence in the US.