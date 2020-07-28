Run The Jewels launch their own strain of cannabis

Run The Jewels have launched their own strain of cannabis, which they’ve called Ooh La La.

The bud is a collaboration with LEMONNADE, the sister brand of cannabis company COOKIES, a massively successful sativa-focused collection from American rapper and entrepreneur, Berner.

The pair have named the strain after their song ‘ooh la la’, from their fourth studio album ‘RTJ4’, released in June.

Advertisement

According to details published on the Ooh La La website, the leaf has a spice cake and vanilla icing aroma and a flavour that boasts a “sweet fruit cake with a herbal tea finish” delivering “a sensory-heightening head high and a light body feel”.

“This collab with our homie Berner… is based on a shared love of music, cannabis and advocacy,” Run The Jewels said in a statement on the website.

Proud to roll out Ooh LA LA – one of our newest collaborations with @berner415 #Lemonnade @cookiesglobal

.

.

Top-shelf flower, the RUN THE JEWELS line includes pre-rolls, vapes, extracts and blunts. COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/4laxEsmHfh — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) July 27, 2020

The line of products includes pre-rolls, vapes, extracts and blunts and will be made available at COOKIES dispensaries in California, with products soon to be made available in dispensaries across the US states of Michigan, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Oklahoma, Arizona and Illinois later this year.

Watch a product preview below.

Advertisement

The news comes as the hip-hop supergroup dropped the politically charged, animated lyric video for ‘JU$T’, their collaborative single with Pharrell and Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack De La Rocha, that takes in everything from slave masters to police brutality.

The track was featured on the record ‘RTJ4’, whose release was brought forward at the height of the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.