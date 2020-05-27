Run The Jewels have discussed the reason why they signed to a major label for their upcoming fourth album, ‘Run The Jewels 4’.

The duo, comprised of El-P and Killer Mike, are set to release the record on June 5 via BMG, having put out their previous three LPs through independent labels.

In a new interview with Billboard, RTJ and their manager spoke of how the group’s increasing popularity warranted a larger team to be put behind them.

“The truth of the matter is, [Run The Jewels] outgrew our capability to handle it correctly,” El-P explained. “You just have to acknowledge what it is. This is way bigger than we ever expected it to be and I think we’re still amazed by how big it got.”

The group’s manager, Amaechi Uziogwe, added: “We knew it was time to take a step up. We didn’t hit all of the marks that we set out to hit yet and we realized, at a certain point, you need that sort of [label] muscle behind you.”

Killer Mike said that he hoped to increase Run The Jewels’ global reach with BMG’s backing. “I want to bring the energy in our music everywhere from Mexico City to Melbourne [and] from southeast Asia to Africa,” he explained.

“I’m into having partners that understand what I see when I see Run The Jewels. I see a global force. I’m glad that they share that vision with us.”

BMG executive Brian Shafton said that RTJ were previously lacking “feet on the ground in multiple territories”, which his label could help them achieve. “BMG has offices around the globe – each gets involved and puts their own unique stamp on it to make it that much more appealing for the territory,” he continued.

Run The Jewels have previously shared the songs ‘Yankee and the Brave’ and ‘Ooh LA LA’ from their anticipated fourth album. You can see the full tracklist below.

‘Run The Jewels 4’ tracklisting:

01. ‘Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)’

02. ‘Ooh LA LA’ (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

03. ‘Out of Site’ (feat. 2 Chainz)

04. ‘Holy Calamafuck’

05. ‘Goonies vs. E.T.’

06. ‘Walking in the Snow’

07. ‘JU$T’ (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

08. ‘Never Look Back’

09. ‘The Ground Below’

10. ‘Pulling the Pin’ (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. ‘A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation)’