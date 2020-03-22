Run The Jewels preview intense new song from ‘RTJ4’ on Instagram

Run The Jewels‘ El-P has shared the first preview of music from the upcoming ‘RTJ4’.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper played an intense song out of the speakers, which features Killer Mike rapping over a hard, unrelenting beat.

In the description for the post El admitted that he wasn’t sure when the new album would be coming out but said he would alert fans as soon as he did.

“DAY 12 OF SOCIAL DISTANCING,” he began. “DONT ASK WHEN [the album] DROPS WE DONT KNOW YET WE WILL SOON.

“IN THE MEANTIME PUNCH A HOLE IN THE WALL TO THIS SHIT.”

El-P has also revealed in a tweet that ‘RTJ4’ will be available as a free download “for anyone who doesn’t feel like they have a budget for music right now”.

like every album we’ve done #RTJ4 will be available in all the normal places but also as a free download. this is for anyone who doesn’t feel like they have a budget for music right now or for anyone who isn’t sure they fuck with us yet. — el-p (@therealelp) March 22, 2020

Last month, El-P revealed in a tweet that ‘RTJ4’ was completely finished. A release date is yet to be determined, but earlier this year El-P told fans that it would be out before the now-cancelled Coachella on April 10 and 17.

It’s not clear yet whether the postponement of Coachella due to the coronavirus pandemic will also affect the release date of the album.

Back in November, El-P told fans that ‘RTJ4’ is “hard as fuck” and will feature “about 11 jams” and will be under 40 minutes in length.

‘RTJ4’ comes three years after the band’s last studio album, ‘RTJ3’. In a five-star review of ‘RTJ3’, NME said: “‘RTJ3’ is purpose-built to inspire and soundtrack insurrection over the coming months and years.

“There’s tonnes of fun to be had from absorbing the duo’s fury, and El-P’s sci-fi beats are as thrillingly big’n’bad as ever. But if 2017’s nightmarish status quo has you feeling powerless, anxious or alone, ‘RTJ3’ is the therapeutic rallying cry you need right now.”