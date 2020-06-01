Run The Jewels‘ El-P has previewed a new track, ‘A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)’ on his Instagram account. The song is the closing track of the group’s forthcoming album, ‘Run The Jewels 4’.

The video of the preview, which El-P shared with the caption “we love you stay safe out there”, appears to be recorded from El-P’s home.

Listen to ‘A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)’ below:

The track’s preview comes shortly after Run The Jewels announced they would release ‘RTJ4’ – which is due out this Friday – for free in light of the ongoing protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

“On [‘RTJ4’] is all our joy, humour, friendship and rage. We got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts and when it drops on Friday it will not only be for sale but it will be made available for FREE for ANYONE who wants some music,” the duo said in a post on Instagram.

The forthcoming album will be a follow-up to ‘RTJ3’, which NME called “another bar-raising collaboration from the most buzzed-over act in rap“.

Over the weekend, Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike expressed his anger about the systemic racism inherent in America’s justice system on television.

“That’s why children are burning things to the ground — they don’t know what else to do. And it’s the responsibility of us to make this better, right now,” the rapper said.

“We don’t want to see one officer charged, we want to see four officers prosecuted and sentenced. We don’t want to see targets burning, we want to see the system that sets up systemic racism, burn to the ground.”