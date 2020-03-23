Run The Jewels preview ‘RTJ 4’ with new track ‘The Yankee and the Brave’

Run The Jewels have released new track ‘The Yankee and The Brave’, providing a taste of what to expect from their forthcoming album ‘RTJ 4’.

The rap duo – comprised of Killer Mike and El-P – shared the new track in an Instagram live video from El-P’s official account.

Releasing an official cut of the track after the stream he wrote: “I should have said it louder sorry. HERE’S A SONG OFF #RTJ4 THANK YOU FOR BEING SO PATIENT WE HOPE IT BRINGS YOU A LITTLE JOY.”

Advertisement

The track’s release comes after the duo recorded RTJ 4 at Rick Rubin’s legendary Los Angeles studio Shangri-La, as well as New York’s Electric Lady.

Last month, the pair also joined Rubin to record an episode of Malcolm Gladwell’s Broken Record podcast.

During the 56-minute chat, the two camps discussed everything from their upbringings, how they got into music, what they would do in the event of the apocalypse, and making peace with their past releases.

A release date for ‘RTJ 4’ is yet to be confirmed but Killer Mike told fans on Valentine’s Day that the record was completed and that it would be out before the pair were set to originally play Coachella on April 10 and 17.

Coachella has since been pushed back to October 2020 as a direct result of coronavirus, but it remains to be seen how this will impact the release of ‘RTJ 4.’

Advertisement

In a five-star review of 2017’s ‘RTJ 3’, NME said: “There’s tonnes of fun to be had from absorbing the duo’s fury, and El-P’s sci-fi beats are as thrillingly big ‘n’ bad as ever. But if 2017’s nightmarish status quo has you feeling powerless, anxious or alone, ‘RTJ3’ is the therapeutic rallying cry you need right now.”