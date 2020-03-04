Listen to Run The Jewels and Rick Rubin get deep about music in new podcast recording

Run The Jewels and Rick Rubin have sat down for a near-hour-long chat on a new podcast episode.

Killer Mike, El-P and the acclaimed producer took a break from recording the duo’s upcoming album ‘RTJ4’ at Rubin’s Shangri-La studio to record an episode of Malcolm Gladwell’s Broken Record podcast.

During the 56-minute chat, the two camps discussed everything from their upbringings, how they got into music, what they would do in the event of the apocalypse, and making peace with their past releases.

On the latter subject, El-P said: “You have to become okay with the musical output from your past. It’s a part of you. Reconciling with who you were so you can understand who you are now. Being cool with it.”

“A real obsession guy like myself can listen to one of my records and hear a thousand things I wish I had done.” Listen to the full episode above.

On Valentine’s Day, El-P shared the news with fans that ‘RTJ4’ had been completed. A release date has yet to be confirmed but the producer and rapper previously told fans the record would be out before the pair play Coachella on April 10 and 17. “We will announce a hard date soon,” he tweeted at the time.

Last year, El-P shared more details on the forthcoming record and follow-up to 2017’s ‘RTJ3’. Posting on Twitter, he revealed the album was “hard as fuck”, would feature “about 11 jams”, and was “under 40 minutes and not a second is wasted”.

In a five-star review of ‘RTJ3’, NME said: “There’s tonnes of fun to be had from absorbing the duo’s fury, and El-P’s sci-fi beats are as thrillingly big ‘n’ bad as ever. But if 2017’s nightmarish status quo has you feeling powerless, anxious or alone, ‘RTJ3’ is the therapeutic rallying cry you need right now.”