Run the Jewels’ new album ‘RTJ4’ is finally finished, says El-P

The news Run the Jewels fans have been patiently waiting to hear has finally arrived: ‘RTJ4’ is finished.

It’s been a little over three years since Killer Mike and El-P released their last studio album, ‘RTJ3’, which NME called a “bar-raising collaboration from the most buzzed-over act in rap,” and now, according to El-P, its follow-up, ‘RTJ4’, has been completed.

“RTJ4 is done,” the duo’s co-founder tweeted, after appearing to delete all of his previous tweets.

RTJ4 is done 🤗 — el-p (@therealelp) February 14, 2020

Killer Mike followed up his rhyme partner’s tweet by joking that he wanted to change something on the album. “Hold up! I wanna change something,” he claimed, adding several laughing face emojis.

Hold up! I wanna change something….😂😂😂😂😂☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️😂😂😂 https://t.co/a8WGMpxxZl — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) February 14, 2020

A release date is yet to be determined, but last month El-P told fans that it would be out before he and Mike play Coachella on April 10 and 17.

Replying to a fan’s question, he said that “the album will be out before we play coachella and def not this month that’s all i can say now. we will announce a hard date soon.”

Back in November, El-P told fans that ‘RTJ4’ is “hard as fuck” and will feature “about 11 jams” and will be under 40 minutes in length.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that El-P would be reissuing his solo back catalogue and making them available for streaming for the first time.

The American rapper and producer, who is one half of rap duo Run The Jewels, said he would be reissuing his three solo records via Fat Possum Records (originally released through Rawkus Records and his own label, Definitive Jux). The first album, 2007’s ‘I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead’, is available to stream now.