Run The Jewels share ‘JU$T’ remix by What So Not

What So Not has collaborated with Run The Jewels to remix the duo’s song ‘JU$T’, which also features the talents of Pharrell Williams and Zack De La Rocha.

The opportunity to remix the song attracted Australian producer What So Not – aka Christopher Emerson – because he views Run The Jewels as “one of the most exciting groups out there”.

In a press statement, Emerson commented, “Starting as a bootleg, I was honoured to get the nod to put this record out, not only with RTJ, but also my childhood heroes Zack and Pharrell.”

Listen to What So Not’s remix of ‘JU$T’ below:

The original version of ‘JU$T’ featured on Run The Jewels’ widely-acclaimed album ‘RTJ4’, which was called NME‘s Album of the Year at the end of 2020.

Last year, the duo teamed up with Royal Blood for a remix of ‘RTJ4’ cut ‘The Ground Below’, as well as becoming action figures for the stop-motion video for single ‘Walking In The Snow’.

In 2020, What So Not announced an indefinite “break from music”, citing the Australian bushfire crisis as the impetus. “It has me thinking about what really matters in this world & this life,” Emerson wrote at the time.

The producer is set to appear at the likes of This That festival and Factory Summer Festival in Australia this year.