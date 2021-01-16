Run The Jewels team up with Mexican Institute Of Sound for ‘Ooh La La’ remix

Run The Jewels have teamed up with Mexican Institute Of Sound for a remix of their 2020 single ‘Ooh La La’ – listen below.

The original version of the DJ Premier-featured track appears on the duo’s critically acclaimed album ‘RTJ4’, which NME awarded Album Of The Year, calling it “a punch to the face and a shot of tequila from your reckless best friend”.

Camilo Lara, the Grammy-nominated artist and producer behind Mexican Institute Of Sound, said of the remix: “Making the global dance floor a united, inclusive, banging space where everyone is welcome is the mission that connects me with RTJ.”

Lara is known for his work with Band Of Horses and Norah Jones, as well as his remixes for the likes of Beck, Morrissey, Beastie Boys and more.

Littered with Cumbia and Mariachi influences, the new remix hears Killer Mike and El-P joined by Ángel Quezada, aka Sante Fe Klan, who spits an extra verse in the middle of the track.

“At first, the rhythm inspired me without even understanding the lyrics, in music, there are no races and respect is the key,” Sante Fe Klan said in a statement. “As soon as Camilo showed me the remix, I began to write and record it, and I am very grateful to those people who unite different languages and cultures.”

Listen to the ‘Ooh La La’ remix below:

The new version of ‘Ooh La La’ follows the What So Not remix of RTJ’s ‘JU$T’, which was released earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Killer Mike condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol building by a mob of Donald Trump supporters last week during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Mike explained that he found out about events in Washington D.C. when he was phoned by his 13-year-old daughter.

“It led me into a longer conversation with her, about how I admired the fact she participated in the political process by paying attention,” he said.

“I really wanted her to understand that the people at the Capitol, although I encourage protest for any American, I don’t encourage what we saw. Essentially it is violence, it is evil, it is ‘I-didn’t-get-my-way-ism’, it is the refusal to accept that this Republic is ran by the power of the vote and people have voted the old President out and the President-elect in and we need to accept that.”

He added: “I hope that all Americans plot, plan, strategise, organise and mobilise for a union post-this. We’ve done the Civil War once, it didn’t work out well for the region I grew up in in the South, and it didn’t work out well for this nation as a whole.”