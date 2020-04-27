Run The Jewels have unveiled a chaotic new video for recent single ‘Ooh LA LA’ – watch it below.

Released last month, the new single, which features Nice & Smooth’s Greg Nice and legendary producer DJ Premier, is set to appear on Killer Mike and El-P‘s upcoming ‘RTJ4′ album.

The hip-hop duo have today (April 27) shared the song’s video, an ebullient celebration of resistance, illuminating Run The Jewels’ ability to combine social commentary and raw, boisterous fun, complete with helicopters, legions of dancers and several piles of money being set on fire.

“One day the long fought battle between humanity and the forces of greed and division will end, and on that day, finally free, we will throw a motherfucking party,” the video begins. A quote by Killer Mike adds: “I need a bottle of Moët…garçon!”

Watch the video for ‘Ooh LA LA’ below:

“We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit with no clue as to what the future held,” RTJ said in a statement. “The fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight.

“In conceptualising the video with Brian and Vanessa Beletic, we imagined the world on the day that the struggle of class was finally over. A day that humanity, empathy, and community were victorious over the forces that separate us based on arbitrary systems created by man.”

They continued: “This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else. Not that people are without, but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self-created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope and celebration. It’s a dream of humanity’s V-DAY… and the party we know would pop off.”

Aside from featuring cameos from the song’s featured artists, Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha also makes an appearance.

Last month, Run The Jewels released new track ‘The Yankee and The Brave’, providing a taste of what to expect from their forthcoming album ‘RTJ 4’.

The rap duo shared the new track in an Instagram live video from El-P’s official account.

Releasing an official cut of the track after the stream he wrote: “I should have said it louder sorry. HERE’S A SONG OFF #RTJ4 THANK YOU FOR BEING SO PATIENT WE HOPE IT BRINGS YOU A LITTLE JOY.”