Rural Australian pub from David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ video up for sale

The rural Australian pub that was the setting for David Bowie’s 1983 music video for ‘Let’s Dance’ is up for sale.

Carinda Hotel, the pub in the small New South Wales town of Carinda, was listed on Gumtree on Tuesday (March 4) for the sum of AUD $220,000, The Music reported.

“Carinda is a hard working town that get right behind supporting local and you will meet characters that you will only find in the outback and friends that you will hold for life!” the listing reads. “It is a small town that has a large heart.”

The spot against the wall where Bowie stood in the ‘Let’s Dance’ video is reportedly “unchanged to this day”, according to the ad. Revisit the music video here:

The Carinda Hotel consists of a “large bar area with beer on tap, glass and bottle fridges as well as two cool rooms; kitchen area with large grill extractor fan and storage areas, freezers and fridges included; six internal rooms attached to the rear of the building as well as three cabins on the property; internal and external toilets; and living quarters and shed in the rear”.

Inspections of the property will be available from mid-April.

When the pub shared the ad on their Facebook page, some in the comments expressed concern that its annual Bowie tribute event, called ‘Let’s Dance Carinda’, would no longer go ahead. NME has reached out to the pub’s owners for comment, and will update this story accordingly.

The ‘Let’s Dance’ music video, directed by David Mallet, was made to draw attention to systemic racism towards Indigenous Australians.

“The message that [the videos for ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘China Girl’] have is very simple –– it’s wrong to be racist!” Bowie told Rolling Stone in 1983.

Of Australia, Bowie said: “As much as I love this country, it’s probably one of the most racially intolerant in the world, well in line with South Africa. I mean, in the north, there’s unbelievable intolerance.”

In other Bowie news, Record Store Day 2020 will mark the release of a few rarities by the beloved artist – ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ and ‘ChangesNowBowie’.