Rush for Harry Styles tour tickets crashes Ticketmaster’s UK site

The huge demand for Harry Styles tour tickets caused Ticketmaster’s UK website to crash earlier this morning (January 27).
Pre-sale tickets for the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ UK dates, which will take place in June, went on sale earlier today ahead of a general sale beginning tomorrow (January 28).
However, the huge demand for tickets this morning “exceeded everyone’s expectations”, causing Ticketmaster’s UK ticket outlets to crash.
“It seems Harry Styles has exceeded everyone’s expectations and ticket outlets are currently down under unprecedented demand,” Ticketmaster UK tweeted this morning.
“We’re working hard to rectify issues and will keep updating you here as we work to get things back up and running.”
Just under an hour later, Ticketmaster confirmed that their site was “back up and running”, telling fans that they should contact their customer service team if they were still experiencing problems.
You can see Styles’ upcoming UK and European tour dates below.
June
11 – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK (new show)
15 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, UK (new show)
18 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (new show)
22 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland (new show)
26 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany (new show)
29 – Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden (new show)
July
1 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway (new show)
3 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
7 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
9 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
13 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
15 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
16 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
20 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
22 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
25 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
26 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy
29 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
31 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
Earlier this month Styles cancelled the Australian and New Zealand dates on his ‘Love On Tour’.