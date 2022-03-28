Rush pay tribute to their “musical brother” Taylor Hawkins

Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have paid tribute to their “musical brother” Taylor Hawkins in a new post.

The Foo Fighters drummer died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tributes have been flowing in all weekend for Hawkins, including those from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen guitarist Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer, Sam Fender, Ringo Starr, Nickelback, Incubus and many more.

Another tribute comes from prog-rock giants Rush, whose late drummer Neil Peart was one of Hawkins’ musical heroes.

“Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story,” Hawkins said in a tribute, following the death of the visionary stickman back in 2020.

The Foo Fighters also famously inducted Rush into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

On Saturday (March 26), in a statement written by Lee and posted on behalf of himself and Lifeson on Rush’s Instagram page, the band wrote: “We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins.

“He was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core…there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all – including Alex, myself and the entire Rush family.”

They added: “Our hearts, love and sympathy go out to Taylor’s family as well the Grohls, and the extended Foos family…

“Rest In Peace brother…

“Geddy and Alex.”

In a separate tribute on his own Instagram page, Lee shared the following:

“My heart is truly breaking at the news of Taylor’s passing. A sweetheart of a man that radiated good vibes, a love of music, and a total monster on the drums. He was so, so happy the night Alex and I came up onstage to play ‘YYZ’ with him during the Foos show at the Air Canada Centre on March 23rd, 2008… His excitement was almost impossible for him to contain. And of course, he nailed it!

“Brother, you left us way, way too soon… rest in peace my friend…”

Elsewhere over the weekend, Liam Gallagher dedicated a performance of Oasis‘ ‘Live Forever’ to Taylor Hawkins at his Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins,” Gallagher said, as the drummer’s image appeared on the screen behind him. “This is for you, brother.”

Elton John also dedicated a performance of his 1974 song ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to Hawkins at a show in Iowa.

Speaking about the passing of the Foo Fighters drummer, John said: “I was so shocked because he played on my ‘Lockdown Sessions’; he was one of the nicest people you could have ever met, and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life.”

Perry Farrell posted a moving video tribute to Hawkins, in which he called the Foo Fighters drummer his “best friend” and shared the drummer’s last audio message; Tommy Lee also reflected on the life of Hawkins and recalled talking to him just a few hours before his death.