Rush’s Geddy Lee hosts new docu-series about bassists with Krist Novoselic, Robert Trujillo and more

Geddy Lee of Rush has revealed that he will be hosting a new docu-series about bassists – featuring musicians from Nirvana, Metallica and more.

Titled Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, the documentary series will be arriving on Paramount+ later this year, and see the prog-rock icon catch up with various famous faces from across the rock and metal world.

It will be structured as a four-part series, the show is set to unpick the world of bass players and features the Rush legend engaging in random activities with fellow bassists including Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Robert Trujillo of Metallica.

Advertisement

Other famous faces include former Hole and Smashing Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur, as well as rock legend and Primus frontman Les Claypool. It will arrive on the streaming platform on December 5.

“I’m trying to show the world that a bass player can do many things,” Lee says in the trailer. “Join me as I travel to the homes of four bass legends and dive deep into their lives, and their inspirations, plus some fun making music … as I try to answer one really important question: Are bass players human, too?”

In the clip, Lee is seen in each of the aforementioned musician’s homes – canning fruit with Novoselic, fishing with Claypool, surfing with Trujillo and taking part in a jam session with Auf Der Maur. Check out the new trailer below.

As reported by Consequence, Lee recalled that the motivation for the series was “born out of interviews I did for my first book, The Big, Beautiful Book of Bass”. “I was struck that these accomplished musicians also lived incredibly interesting, multifaceted lives offstage,” he said.

The announcement of the upcoming series also arrives as the Rush member is set to embark on a US spoken word tour – celebrating the release of his upcoming memoir My Effin’ Life.

Advertisement

The forthcoming book is set to arrive on November 14, and the tour dates will find Lee joined onstage by a special guest interviewer as he reflects on his family and childhood, his time in Rush. It will also see him share some personal memories with fans about his bandmates Alex Lifeson and the late Neil Peart.

Lee will also read passages from My Effin’ Life and answer fan questions at each stop.

The tour kicks off on November 13 with a date in New York City and will continue to run through December 7, ending with an appearance in Toronto. Find remaining tickets here.