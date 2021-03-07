Russ shares moody new video for recent track ‘Hard For Me’

Russ has shared a new video for his recent track ‘Hard For Me’ – you can watch it below.

The Atlanta rapper’s latest release hears him talk about wanting the same type of devotion he gives to other people.

“Tired of goin’ hard for people who don’t go hard for me/ And when you love somebody, the truth gets hard to see/ They gon’ knock the wind out, make it hard to breathe,” Russ raps on the chorus.

“If I go hard for you, please go hard for me/ Tired of goin’ hard for people who don’t go hard for me/ And when you love somebody, the truth gets hard to see/ They gon’ knock the wind out, make it hard to breathe/ If I go hard for you, please go hard for me.”

Directed by Joan Pabon, the song’s moody video brings the introspective lyrics to life in a beautiful manner.

Watch the video for ‘Hard For Me’ below.

The video for ‘Hard For Me’ follows last month’s ‘Misunderstood’, and recent singles ‘Ugly’ featuring Lil Baby and his collaboration with Kehlani, ‘Take You Back’.

The rapper’s 14th album, ‘Shake The Snow Globe’, was released in January last year. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called it “unique” and heralded Russ for “finding success on his own terms”.

The review continued: “Consistent from start to finish, it’s a more complete body of work than 2018’s ‘Zoo’. People often hate those who march to their own beat, and Russ knows this. But that doesn’t stop him asking for his accolades while he’s still living (“I want roses when I’m living, not just roses when I die”). And, boy, has he earned them with this album.”