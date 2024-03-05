Russell Crowe’s ‘Indoor Garden Party’ for UK and Ireland tour this summer

Russell Crowe has announced that his ‘Indoor Garden Party’ will be returning to the UK and Ireland this summer.

The Gladiator actor’s gigs will kick off at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin on July 1. From there, Crowe will make his way to Warrington, Paris, London and Leeds, before wrapping up at Eden Court in Inverness on July 26.

Opening support will come from Lorraine O’Reilly at all dates. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out the full list of tour dates below.

The story so far… more links and details and added shows to come pic.twitter.com/7NTbB4ptqX — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 4, 2024

Advertisement

Russell Crowe’s ‘Indoor Garden Party’ 2024 UK and Ireland dates are:

JULY

1 – Dublin, Gaiety Theatre

4 – Warrington, Parr Hall

6 – Paris La Cigale (France)

24 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

25 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

26 – Inverness, Eden Court

The actor’s Indoor Garden Party first began back 2009, when Crowe performed outside a London Pub owned by the late talk show icon Michael Parkinson. It has continued ever since.

Crowe’s backing band, The Gentlemen Barbers, consists of musicians he’s been working with between film shoots over the last four years. The band is comprised of drummer Dave kelly, trumpeter Stewart Kirwan, pianist Stu Hunter, guitarist Christ Kamzelas and bassist James Hazelwood.

Speaking on is return to the UK and Ireland, Crowe shared: “[It’s] an event, a band, a happening. It’s fluid. The personnel changes, but it’s always big. It’s like a festival where I gather people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show,” (per Stereoboard).

“There’s an attitude about this band,” he continued. “It’s got a groove. We do a lot of story songs, but we also know we are here to blow out the cobwebs and give the audience a good night.”

Advertisement

Last year, RZA made a surprise appearance at one of Crowe’s shows in Australia. They sang a rendition of Crowe’s song ‘Let Your Light Shine’ which was released back in May. The RZA rendition featured an extra verse in which the rapper took over and added his own flare.