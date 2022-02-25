Russia no longer allowed to compete in Eurovision 2022 following Ukraine invasion

Russia has been banned from competing in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, following backlash to an earlier statement saying the country would be allowed to compete despite launching a military assault on Ukraine.

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia, and declared martial law, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation on Thursday (February 24).

At the time of writing, at least 137 civilians have been killed in Ukraine with 316 injured (via The Guardian). It is currently being reported that Russian forces are now approaching Kyiv, the country’s capital (via BBC News).

Advertisement

The UK, European Union, US and Australia have imposed sanctions on Russia in response, with Putin warning of “consequences you have never seen” if the West attempts to interfere.

Many figures from the music world continue to condemn the attacks. Organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest initially said that the event would host singers from both Russia and Ukraine in May, writing in a statement: “The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event which unites nations and celebrates diversity through music.