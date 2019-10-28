Listen to Ruthie’s new Drenge-featuring single ‘No One On This Earth’

Taken from her upcoming debut EP 'Universal Heartbreak Now’

Ruthie has premiered her brand new song ‘No One On This Earth’, which features Drenge‘s Eoin Loveless — and you can take an exclusive first listen to the track here on NME.

Formerly singer of the band Bruising, the singer-songwriter (real name Naomi Baguley) is gearing up to release the ‘Universal Heartbreak Now’ EP, which will arrive in full on November 22.

Speaking about ‘No One On This Earth’, Ruthie explained: “This song is about the slow dawning realisation that you are no longer in love, no longer heartbroken, no longer in mourning.

“It’s a duet between two people who used to speak with one voice, but became strangers. I didn’t write the second part with anyone particular in mind to sing it, but Eoin’s voice fits the song perfectly. He was a joy to work with and spend time with!”

No One On This Earth (feat. Drenge) by Ruthie

Ruthie will play a handful of tour dates before 2019 is out. You can see those gigs below.

November

30 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (Life of the Party all-day show headlined by The Magic Gang)

December

16 – Servant Jazz Quarters, London (headline show)

17 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (headline show)

Drenge released their third album ‘Strange Creatures’ back in February.