Ryan Adams And The Cardinals guitarist Neal Casal has died

RIP

Neal Casal has died aged 50.

News that the guitarist – who recorded and performed with acts including Ryan Adams And The Cardinals, Blackfoot, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, and Circles Around the Sun – had passed away was shared today (August 27) via the musician’s Twitter account.

“It’s with great sadness that we tell you Neal Casal has passed. As so many know, Neal was a gentle, soulful human who lived life through artistry & kindness. His family, friends & fans will always remember the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you,” the statement reads.

Tributes have since poured in for the late singer, including from Ryan Adams who said his “heart is broken”.

“Oh man. My heart is broken What an honor to have known you, true believer. I love you,” Adams wrote.

He then went on to quote part of the “Tears in rain” monologue from Blade Runner (1982). Go easy “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain” #RIPNealCasal”.

American singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings, who worked closely with Casal, said he was a “dear friend and consistent collaborator”.

Bob Harris, former host of BBC2’s The Old Grey Whistle Test, remembered Casal as “such a lovely guy”.

Last week Casal announced on Twitter that he would “be producing a new record for the amazing singer/songwriter Kenny Roby” in the coming weeks.

He was a member of Adams’ backing band, The Cardinals, for several years and recorded three studio albums.

The cause of Casal’s death has not been announced.