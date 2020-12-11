Ryan Adams releases his first album since facing sexual misconduct allegations

Ryan Adams has returned with new album ‘Wednesdays’, which marks the singer’s first new album since facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

The new album from the singer arrived on Spotify and streaming services at midnight, and marks the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Prisoner’.

Adams was originally scheduled to release follow-up record ‘Big Colors’ in 2019 – the first of three records including ‘Wednesdays‘. However, plans were shelved soon after the singer was faced with allegations of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct.

At the time, the singer-songwriter denied claims from several women – including one who was underage at the time – of emotional and psychological abuse, harassment, inappropriate and manipulative behaviour.

These allegations first appeared in The New York Times, in which Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers and more offered accounts of their experiences with the artist. Bridgers later issued a statement calling on Adams’ ‘network’ of “friends, bands and people he worked with” to be held to account.

In a letter penned to The Daily Mail earlier this year, Adams apologised for how he has “mistreated people” and claims he now seeking professional help following the allegations after a period of “isolation”.

“All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” said Adams. “This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.

“I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back.

“To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bullshit apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different. Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore subsequently described the apology as “curious”, claiming he had not apologised for what she previously described as the “unhealthy dynamic” of their relationship.

Discussing her experience of speaking out against Adams with NME, Bridgers argued that “there’s a conversation around privilege to be had” so that others can also have their voices heard – while also seeming to confirm that her 2020 single ‘Kyoto Song’ was levelled against him.