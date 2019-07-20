Ryan Adams resurfaces following abuse allegations: “I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know”

The singer-songwriter also shared a snippet of 'I’m Sorry and I Love You' from his shelved album 'Big Colors'

Ryan Adams has resurfaced online for the first time in five months, following abuse allegations made against him earlier in the year.

Back in February, Adams denied claims from several women, including one who was underage at the time, of emotional and psychological abuse, harassment, inappropriate and manipulative behaviour, and more.

A report by The New York Times featured accounts from artists including Phoebe Bridgers and Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore among others. Through his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, Adams denied the “extremely serious and outlandish accusations” that he claimed were “grousing by disgruntled individuals” who blamed him for “personal or professional disappointments.”

After the report was published, Adams wrote a public apology before calling the article “upsettingly inaccurate,” and that “some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

Last night (July 19), Adams resurfaced online for the first time since February. Releasing a statement alluding to the allegations made against him, he tweeted: “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon.”

Also sharing a snippet of a new song, Adams posted a clip of ‘I’m Sorry and I Love You’ to his Instagram account.

The song’s title was previously revealed in January when the singer-songwriter shared the tracklist for his then upcoming album ‘Big Colors’. It was listed as track 13 on the record, originally slated for an April release. The LP was scrapped by Adams’ own Pax-Am label, distributors Capitol Records and Blue Note in the wake of the allegations made against him.

Adams also shared a series of other posts on social media last night, including several photos, another instrumental clip of a song, and a link to Heaven & Hell’s ‘The Mob Rules’.