Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson release a Christmas version of ‘I’m Just Ken’

Ryan Gosling has revisited his iconic song for the Barbie soundtrack, and reimagined it as a Christmas classic.

READ MORE: The 20 best films of 2023



Shared today (December 20), the new release sees the actor – who took on the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s hit film – take his song ‘I’m Just Ken’, and re-record it in time for the festive season.

Recorded alongside and produced by Mark Ronson, the new Christmas edition of the track is titled ‘I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)’, and also comes as part of a new ‘Ken’ EP – consisting of three new versions of the song.

Advertisement

For the most part, the festive version remains loyal to the debut release, but now incorporates more of an epic approach to that of the original, complete with bells and an orchestra.

What’s more, it also comes alongside a new music video set inside a heavily decorated recording studio. In the footage, Gosling is seen telling Ronson how he envisions the final product before they both come together to record it. The band seen in the official music video includes musician and producer Matt Sweeney, as well as composer Brad Oberhofer.

Check it out below.

As aforementioned, the Christmas edition of ‘I’m Just Ken’ is taken from a new ‘Ken’ EP shared by Gosling, which contains three new versions of the original.

Alongside the festive re-recording, there is also an ‘In My Feelings’ version, which sees the track played acoustically, as well as a ‘Purple Disco Machine’ one, which puts more of a ’80s dance spin on it. The EP is out now and you can check out the two other variations below.

Advertisement

Upon its first release, ‘I’m Just Ken’ was the soundtrack’s breakout hit, and went on to earn the actor a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It has also been nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Earlier this month Ronson opened up about the making of the soundtrack, and explained that Gosling claimed the song was one that “speaks to him very deeply”. The track also featured as one of NME‘s top songs of 2023.

Other artists to feature on the star-studded soundtrack for Barbie included Dua Lipa with ‘Dance The Night’, Charli XCX with ‘Speed Drive’, Sam Smith with ‘Man I Am’, and ‘Barbie World’ with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Following the release of Barbie back in July, the film was given a glistening five-star review by NME, who praised Gosling as stealing the limelight with his comical performance.

“It’s Gosling who’ll end up as your favourite toy. With his hair dyed bright blonde, denim-dominated wardrobe, impossibly sculpted arms and chosen hobby of “beach”, he lands somewhere between David Hasselhoff and Britney-era Justin Timberlake,” it read.