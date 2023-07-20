Ryan Gosling offers BTS’s Jimin a guitar from ‘Barbie’ after copying his outfit

Ryan Gosling has gifted a guitar from the Barbie movie to BTS’ Jimin, after he “copied” one of his outfits.

The actor offered the acoustic guitar to the musician as a way of apologising after he “broke the Barbie Cardinal rule”, and stole one of his outfits in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film.

Posted to the official Barbie Twitter page, Gosling – who plays Ken – acknowledges the similarities between his black-and-white cowboy outfit in the film and the same shirt worn by Jimin in the music video for ‘Permission To Dance’.

“Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie, Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first… You definitely wore it best,” he said.

“There’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering,” he added, holding up a black acoustic guitar with ‘Ken’ written in the same style as Metallica’s logo. “Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so… it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

The footage also shows photographs of the two outfits side by side, with both Gosling and Jimin wearing a white cowboy-style shirt, featuring white embroidered flowers and tassels. While Jimin kept the look more simple in ‘Permission To Dance’, Gosling paired the shirt with a pink bandana and a white cowboy hat.

The long-awaited film about the Mattel doll is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide tomorrow (July 21) and also stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, as well as Helen Mirren, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell.

Alongside taking on the role of Ken, Gosling has also contributed a song to the upcoming Barbie soundtrack – singing on a track called ‘I’m Just Ken’, which also features Guns N’ Roses legend Slash.

Other artists who appear on the soundtrack include Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Tame Impala.

In a four-star review of the film, NME praised Barbie as both “very, very funny”, but with an “unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch”.

“Another thing to say about Barbie is that it is very, very funny. Robbie’s almost C-3PO-ish deadpan delivery provides plenty of laughs, but it’s Gosling who’ll end up as your favourite toy,” it read.

“Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes (Mirren thanking Barbie for ending misogyny is a highlight), meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost. For a movie that ostensibly exists to promote a doll, this is laudable.”

As for Jimin, the K-pop star recently shared the track “Angel, Pt. 1”, written for Fast X.

Additionally, back in March, he also rolled out his long-awaited debut solo album, ‘Face’. The LP received a four-star review from NME, which described it as “using a range of sounds and styles across the five tracks that both add new strings to his bow as an artist and craft an inky and compelling atmosphere.”