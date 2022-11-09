Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift’s rumoured appearance in ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds has responded to fan theories around Taylor Swift’s rumoured appearance in Deadpool 3.

Rumours that Swift would make a cameo in the upcoming Marvel film emerged in September, when Reynolds shared a promotional video announcing Deadpool 3, which is set to be released on September 6, 2024. The teaser – which revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the superhero movie – was filmed in the same house used for Swift’s 2021 short film, All Too Well.

While fans theorised that the double use of the set meant that Swift would appear in Deadpool 3, the film’s lead actor laid those rumours to rest yesterday (November 8). During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds revealed that although Swift won’t join the film’s cast, he remains open to the idea of the pop star joining the Marvel franchise.

“Are you kidding me?” Reynolds said when asked if he’d consider casting Swift. “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.” The actor also addressed the dual use of the house in both Deadpool and All Too Well, saying: “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location.” Elsewhere in the interview, Reynolds sang praises for Swift’s most recent album ‘Midnights’.

When asked whether he’d listened to the album, which was released last month, Reynolds exclaimed “Oh my God, yes. All of us, the whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much.”

Reynolds and Swift have long shown support for each other’s projects, dating back to Swift wearing Reynolds’ actual Deadpool costume for a Halloween party in 2016. Since then, Reynolds has attended Swift’s 4th of July parties, and used a re-recording of her song ‘Love Story’ in a 2020 dating app commercial. Elsewhere, Reynold’s son James featured on Swift’s 2017 album ‘Reputation’, with his voice appearing as a soundbite on the track ‘Gorgeous’.

More recently, Swift agreed to reveal the name of Reynolds’ youngest child on her 2021 album ‘Folklore’. Along with bearing the same name as Reynolds’ daughter, the track ‘Betty’ also includes the names of his other children James and Inez, a reference which Reynolds said was “pretty damn amazing”.

While Swift won’t appear in Deadpool 3, she has joined the cast of a slew of other films in recent years. She starred in the David O. Russell-directed film Amsterdam earlier this year, and also featured in the 2017 musical Cats. In September of this year, she revealed her intentions to direct films with “human stories about human emotion”.