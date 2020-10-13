Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA and Interpol frontman Paul Banks are set to revive their project Banks & Steelz.

Speaking to NME to promote his forthcoming movie Cut Throat City, RZA revealed that the pair restarted the project during lockdown.

“Well, that’s something that happened during quarantine, me and Paul have been sending each other tracks,” he said.

Advertisement

“We got a song that we just finished right before this movie campaign, called ‘The Pains of Love’. And I think in COVID, the song is funny, because the pains of love is something that we’re willing to endure.

“And that’s people who are locked up with each other and can’t go out for months. Can you endure that? The joy of love? Well how about the pain of love?”

Banks & Steelz first formed in 2013, and released the album ‘Anything But Words’ in 2016.

Elsewhere, RZA discussed his and fellow Wu-Tang Member Ghostface Killah‘s collaboration with Miley Cyrus, ‘D.R.E.A.M.’, from the pop singer’s 2019 EP ‘SHE IS COMING’.

The track’s full title ‘Drugs Rule Everything Around Me’ is a play on Wu-Tang Clan’s 1993 classic ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ (Cash Rules Everything Around Me’).

Advertisement

“Some other producer was working on it and they had the song and they felt that it would be a great collaboration,” RZA said. “So they reached out to me, gave me a chance to add some flavour to the song and build it up, add some cool flavour to it.

“I was actually in Holland when I got the call, Ghostface was with me, and so I was like, ‘Yo Ghost, what’s up, you like Miley Cyrus?’ He was like ‘I love her!’ I said ‘OK, they want me to add on to this song called ‘Dreams’. He was like ‘let me hear’, I played it and he was like ‘Do that man!'”

In August, meanwhile, RZA revealed that he sold 50% of his songwriting and production credits in a new deal.

The deal, made with Hipgnosis Songs, saw the company acquire half of RZA’s copyright and writing shares.