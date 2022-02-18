Listen to RZA and DJ Scratch’s anthemic new single ‘Fate Of The World’

RZA and DJ Scratch have released their new single ‘Fate Of The World’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is taken from the pair’s forthcoming collaborative album ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’, which is set for release on March 4 via 36 Chambers ALC/MNRK Music Group.

After sharing the video for its title track earlier this month, RZA and DJ Scratch’s ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’ is now being previewed by its latest single ‘Fate Of The World’.

The Danny Hastings and RZA-produced video for the song, starring RZA himself, has also been released, which you can see below.

‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’, which can be pre-ordered here, is described as “a love letter to the kung fu movies that aired each Saturday on local TV channels when there were only 5 channels to choose from”, and will see RZA “sparring with Bobby Digital, his more aggressive alter-ego”.

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA recently said in a press release announcing the album.

“Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything.”

Last month the US government shared a series of new photos of Wu-Tang Clan‘s one-of-a-kind album, ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’.