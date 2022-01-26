RZA files lawsuit targeting Wu-Tang Clan bootleggers for trademark infringement

RZA has filed a lawsuit against numerous e-commerce store operators for selling bootleg Wu-Tang Clan merchandise featuring the hip-hop collective’s distinctive logo.

As Complex reports, the Wu-Tang leader accuses the stores of trademark infringement, counterfeiting and false designation of origin.

In legal documents, RZA accuses the bootleggers of “[deceiving] unknowing consumers by using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks without authorization”, attracting those searching the web for Wu-Tang merchandise and leading them to believe the items sold are genuine.

“Other e-commerce stores operating under the Seller Aliases omit using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks in the item title to evade enforcement efforts while using strategic item titles and descriptions that will trigger their listings when consumers are searching for Wu-Tang Clan products,” the filing reads.

With legal action, RZA is hoping to prevent bootleggers from being able to continue selling unauthorised merchandise, and is asking online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay and AliExpress to cease promoting bootleggers’ stores through their platforms.

Additionally, the rapper is seeking either all profits from the bootleg merch along with damages for trademark infringement, or to be awarded $2million for “each and every use” of Wu-Tang trademarks by the unauthorised sellers.

Back in 2017, RZA sued the dog-walking company Woof-Tang Clan for breach of copyright, after the company attempted to trademark its name.

Last month, the rapper linked up with Flatbush Zombies for a pair of collaborative tracks, ‘Plug Addicts’ and ‘Quentin Tarantino’.