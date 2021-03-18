RZA hails Brockhampton as “magic” in new teaser clip

Brockhampton have seemingly teased a new collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA in a cryptic new video.

In a new video shared to YouTube, the rap icon hails the LA boyband as “magic”, and praises their approach to music.

“This particular album, the melding of it now, it’s like if someone thought it wasn’t cool, n***a it’s cool now!,” he says.

Advertisement

While it’s unclear which album RZA is referring to, the band teased new music in a separate video clip released last week.

The Texas group’s last album was 2019’s ‘Ginger’, which followed their earlier ‘Saturation’ series. Last year, they released a mixtape called ‘Technical Difficulties’ which was made up of eight tracks they made in lockdown.

Last week, the group uploaded a fresh 46-second teaser clip called ‘Meet The Roadrunners’, which appears to feature a part of a new rap track.

In the clip, the group – who are all wearing blue jackets – are seen congregating outside of a convenient store. The video then switches to what looks like a teleportation device with someone exiting it.

Advertisement

Bandleader Kevin Abstract confirmed via his Instagram Story that the teaser marks the start of Brockhampton’s new era. Other than that no other information was shared.

Last year, Romil Hemnani of the group said Brockhampton were working on an album with the initials RR.