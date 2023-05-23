RZA joins Russell Crowe on stage at his Australian pub show

RZA recently joined Russell Crowe on stage with his band The Gentlemen Barbers on May 19 at his show in Sydney, Australia.

The Wu-Tang rapper made his surprise appearance at Crowe’s show at The Bridge Hotel in Sydney. They sang a rendition of Crowe’s song ‘Let Your Light Shine’ which was released back in May. The RZA rendition featured an extra verse in which the rapper took over and added his own flare.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement over the surprise performance. One fan commented “That’s incredible! RZA just jumped right in and joined his big bro. I wish I had been there,” while another shared “What a wonderful surprise it was to see him onstage!”

Last Night, History made at The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle. @RZA from @WuTangClan on stage at The Indoor Garden Party. @IGPmusic @LoriTheVoice Tickets available for The Manning Bar, June 10, with special guest

Marcia Hines ! pic.twitter.com/VeGwQgJiQ3 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 20, 2023

I wake up and see that last night at The Bridge Hotel was really hot 🔥 @RZA from @WuTangClan on stage at The Indoor Garden Party @IGPmusic with @LoriTheVoice 🫶@RussellCrowe is a master of great gigs and fun 💋 pic.twitter.com/ox4Wtpdjaj — Dorothea Ostra (@DorothyOstra) May 20, 2023

RZA and Crowe have been friends and colleagues for nearly two decades though their work is usually on the big screen. The duo have worked together on 2007’s American Gangster and 2010’s The Next Three Days. Crowe also co-starred in RZA’s 2012 directorial debut, The Man With the Iron Fists. Recently, the two have co-starred together in 2022’s Poker Face, which was written and directed by Crowe.

The Oscar-winning actor and lead vocalist has been touring with a series of special guests as part of his Indoor Garden Party tour. According to the Indoor Garden Party website, the tour is “an event, a band, a happening. It’s fluid. The personnel changes, but it’s always big. It’s like a festival where I gather people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show”.

