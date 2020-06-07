RZA shares Bruce Lee-inspired new track ‘Be Like Water’

RZA has paid tribute to Bruce Lee in a new song ‘Be Like Water’.

The rapper has often cited Lee as an inspiration, with Wu-Tang Clan‘s debut album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ famously referencing 1973’s Enter the Dragon, the legendary martial arts star’s final film before his death, as well as the Shaw Brothers’ The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.

“Bruce Lee’s teachings extended beyond physical martial arts. He was full of philosophy and mindfulness,” RZA said in a statement.

“His quote ‘Be water my friend’ is profound and multi-tiered in definition. It inspires the idea that in adapting to life situations, sometimes we have to flow smoothly as a stream, while other times we have to crash like a tsunami.” Listen to the track below.

Speaking to The Undefeated for an ESPN special about Lee due to air today (June 7), Be Water, RZA went deeper on the actor’s impact. “Those films together were pivotal sources of inspirations for me,” he explained.

“Think about it. [In Enter the Dragon], there’s an incorporation of the white karate guy with John Saxon, the black martial arts brother with Jim Kelly and Asian with Bruce Lee. They were all working together against the oppressor who was poisoning the people. If you add in a few other elements, that’s our country, bro!”

Last month (May 21), Wu-Tang Clan announced the launch of their own brand of hand sanitiser, ‘Protect Ya Hands’.

The new line of products will benefit the Ottowa Food Bank, Ottawa Mission and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario during the coronavirus pandemic. All additional profits from purchases will be directed towards the organisations.